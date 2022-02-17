January inflation falls to 5.86% in Bangladesh

January inflation on point-to-point basis, however, rose from 5.02 percent in the same month last year.

Data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday put food inflation at 5.60 percent in January 2022, up from 5.46 percent in December and 5.23 percent in January, 2021.

Although non-food inflation decreased to 6.26 percent last month from 7 percent in December, it was much higher than 4.69 in January last year.

Mohammad Tajul Islam, director general at the BBS, declined to comment when asked why non-food inflation decreased.

“We only publish our report on the basis of data gathered by our workers across the country. We don’t find out the reasons,” he said.

“Although the prices of winter vegetables have fallen slightly, I can’t say why food inflation increased,” he added.

Inflation has been on the rise since August 2021 as the prices of most commodities crept up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government is aiming to keep the inflation rate within 5.30 percent in FY22 and prevent a price spiral as the economy claws its way out of a pandemic-induced slump after it had failed to meet the target of 5 percent in FY21.