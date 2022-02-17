Bangladesh PM orders universal pension scheme for all citizens over 60

It is in line with the Awami League's election manifesto pledge to extend welfare allowance facilities to all jobholders, from both government and private offices.

Hasina gave the directive after watching a presentation on the introduction of a universal pension scheme by the Finance Division at Ganabhaban on Thursday, according to her press aide MM Imrul Kayes.

"She instructed authorities to also establish a body to oversee it.”

Planning Minister MA Mannan had earlier spoken of chalking out a plan to bring senior citizens and the poor people under the allowance scheme.

In his 2016 budget speech, the then finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhit brought up the inclusion of both the public and private sectors in the pension programme.

He said only five percent of the working population are engaged in government jobs and receive benefits. While eight percent of the remaining jobholders receive gratuity allowances, the others get no benefits.

Muhith noted that the number of elderly people in Bangladesh was rising along with the average life expectancy, while older citizens are also becoming increasingly vulnerable to financial and social insecurity due to urbanisation.

So, he called for a universal pension system to help them spend their final years peacefully.