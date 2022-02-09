Minister asks officials to begin Chattogram metro rail project in a year

He gave the directive at a discussion organised by the divisional commissioner’s office in the port city on Tuesday on a preliminary survey for the feasibility study.

“An infrastructure masterplan will be developed for Chattogram and adjacent areas at Tk 700 million. The prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] had discussed the matter two and a half years ago,” said Hasan Mahmud, who is also an MP from Chattogram.

The seven million-strong population of the port city may double in the next decade with industrialisation on the other side of the Karnaphuli river, according to him. Around 1.5 million workers are expected to work at Mirsarai industrial city, he said.

“In total, three million people will live there. A bay terminal is being developed. It'll be a regional port with twice the capacity of the Chattogram port. A deep sea port is being built in Matarbari. So, Chattogram will develop quickly. The honourable prime minister can see the future.”

The minister suggested construction of an underground rail network in densely-populated areas, such as Sadarghat, Chawkbazar and Bahaddarhat. “The cost may increase threefold for this, but it should be prioritised. In other areas, the tracks can be set up overhead.”

He also said the prime minister had emphasised keeping the Karnaphuli tunnel, Chattogram University, railway station and Bangabandhu Industrial City on the metro rail route.

Hasan Mahmud thanked the government of South Korea for expressing interest in the feasibility study. He said the Korea International Cooperation Agency or KOICA would separately sit with five Bangladesh government agencies for the study.

“We must work so that the prime minister can lay the foundation stone of the metro rail after a year following the feasibility study.”

M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, the mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, and Zahirul Alam Dubash, the chairman of Chattogram Development Authority, also said metro rail tracks will need to be built under the ground in parts of the city.

KOICA Deputy Country Director Taehyun Kim joined the discussion moderated by the district’s Deputy Commissioner Mominur Rahman and presided over by Divisional Commissioner Ashraf Uddin.