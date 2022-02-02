BB sets April deadline for private banks to introduce minimum entry-level salary
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2022 02:42 AM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2022 02:42 AM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has given private banks one more month to introduce a minimum wage for officers and employees at the entry-level.
The central bank has fixed a minimum salary of Tk 39,000 for general branch officers and Tk 36,000 for officers at the cash branches of banks.
Banks have been directed to implement the order in April.
Meanwhile, the minimum wage for trainee general officers has been fixed at Tk 28,000 and cash officers at Tk 26,000.
Bangladesh Bank had previously set Mar 1 as the deadline for implementing the new minimum salaries.
But the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), an organisation of directors of private banks, later asked for more time.
However, the wage structure will not apply to nine fourth generation and new banks along with Bangladesh Commerce Bank and ICB Islamic Bank.
BB sets April deadline for private banks to introduce minimum entry-level salary
