India announces digital rupee in budget. But what is it?
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2022 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2022 04:21 PM BdST
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her presentation of the annual budget announced the digital rupee which will be introduced by the country’s central bank in the next fiscal year.
Sitharaman on Tuesday said the digital rupee - a central bank digital currency or CBDC - will be launched in fiscal 2022-23, The Indian Express reports.
WHO WILL LAUNCH THE CBDC?
The Reserve Bank of India will launch the CBDC in the upcoming financial year. This follows the government’s plans to launch the CBDC that will be backed by blockchain technology.
WHAT IS A CBDC?
CBDC is a legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is similar to a fiat currency issued in paper and is interchangeable with any other fiat currency.
WHAT IS THE NEED FOR CBDC?
According to Investopedia, the goal is to provide users with convenience and security of digital as well as the regulated, reserve-backed circulation of the traditional banking system.
WHAT DOES THE BUDGET ANNOUNCEMENT MEAN?
The announcement in the budget essentially expresses the government’s intention on cryptocurrencies and other virtual currencies. The Reserve Bank of India or RBI has on several occasions flagged concerns of money laundering, terror financing and tax evasion with private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and had planned to announce its own CBDC.
WHAT CHANGE DOES IT BRING FOR CITIZENS?
There are several models proposed by technology experts and evangelists on how the digital rupee could be transacted but a formal announcement by the Reserve Bank of India will likely detail how the Digital Rupee will be transacted by citizens.
One chief difference will be that a Digital Rupee transaction will be instantaneous as opposed to the current digital payment experience.
