Gulf economies to grow faster in 2022, oil price fall biggest threat
>>Md Manzer Hussain, Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2022 12:27 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 12:27 PM BdST
The economies in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council will grow at their fastest paces in several years, according to a Reuters poll of economists who cautioned the risk to that outlook was skewed to the downside.
Crude oil prices, a major driver for Gulf economies, climbed to their highest since 2014 on Wednesday, driven by escalating global political tensions involving major producers including United Arab Emirates and Russia, which could worsen already tight supplies.
That is bullish news for the six wealthy oil-exporting countries in the region.
The Jan 11-19 poll of 25 economists forecast all six economies in the Gulf Cooperation Council would grow faster this year than was expected three months ago.
Saudi Arabia was predicted to top the list with growth of 5.7%, followed by Kuwait and UAE with 5.3% and 4.8% respectively.
Economic growth in Qatar, Oman and Bahrain was expected to average between 3%-4% for 2022. If realised, that would be the best these countries have witnessed in several years.
"Despite relatively tight fiscal policy, and some external headwinds, we expect the GCC economies to see faster growth in 2022 as they continue to build on the progress made last year," said Khatija Haque, head of research and chief economist at Emirates NBD.
"While the outlook for 2022 remains broadly constructive, there is still a high degree of uncertainty especially with regards to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic."
As the global economy deals with the prospect of persistent inflation, the region's price outlook was modest, but varied.
Inflation was expected to stay between 2.0% and 2.8% this year, with the lowest reading for the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman at 2.0% and the highest for Qatar at 2.8%.
Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude oil exporter and the region's economic and political heavyweight, will see 5.7% economic growth this year. If realised, it would be the fastest growth since 2012 when oil averaged around $111 per barrel.
Apart from an upgrade to the median forecast from the October Reuters poll, the range of forecasts also showed higher highs and higher lows.
The UAE, a global trade hub and the GCC's second-biggest economy, was forecast to grow 4.8% this year, the fastest since 2015.
Dependency on energy prices has the attendant risk that any disruption in prices due to geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in the global economy could hurt the recovery.
Nine of 10 economists who answered an additional question said a decline in oil prices and new coronavirus variants were the biggest threats to GCC economic growth this year.
"The risk of oil price declines is still the biggest risk for the GCC region, while supply chain disruptions will continue to play a role and throw a wrench into global growth, but probably not so much for GCC economies," said Ralf Wiegert, MENA economics team head at IHS Markit.
"GCC growth is very much centred on the upside already...oil supply and GDP growth in the GCC rests on the assumption of strong global demand for oil in 2022."
Eight of ten respondents said risks to their growth forecasts were skewed more to the downside.
- Lebanon's middle class squeezed by crisis
- A failed Chinese promise in Serbia
- Investors eye return to normal life
- Tea industry brews up record output
- China’s economy is slowing, a worrying sign for the world
- China tops forecasts with 8.1% growth
- Global jobs recovery delayed by pandemic: ILO
- UK households struggling with energy bills set to triple
- Narendra Modi’s sale of the century
- Penny pinching and power cuts; Lebanon's middle class squeezed by crisis
- ‘Miserable and dangerous’: a failed Chinese promise in Serbia
- Pandemic darlings face the boot as investors eye return to normal life
- Bangladesh tea production heats up to a historic high in 2021
- With omicron, global economy spots chance to push past COVID
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Bangladesh reduces physical presence of employees in workplace to 50% to curb COVID
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh registers 10,906 new COVID cases as test positivity rate tops 31%
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- CCC penalises nine restaurants in Chattogram for breaching health rules