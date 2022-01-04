Hasina orders metro rail link from airport to railway station in Chattogram 

The prime minister directed officials to take up the metro rail project that will connect the port city’s Shah Amanat Airport with the Chattogram Railway Station, Planning Minister MA Mannan said after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, on Tuesday.

She also asked the officials to think about taking the metro rail connectivity to other major cities as well.

The prime minister dished out the instructions at a meeting over the implementation of multiple development projects under the Chattogram City Corporation authorities.

“Metro rail should not be limited only to Dhaka. The service should be available in Chattogram as well. It should be a national idea for all cities with old airports,” Hasina said.

Mannan said a discussion over the construction of metro rail in Chattogram is underway.

“The Chattogram City Corporation will be encouraged to submit a project proposal soon. The Planning Commission will complete the approval process with utmost importance," Mannan said.

The prime minister is expected to launch the metro rail construction in Chattogram after the completion of the metro rail project in Dhaka known as MRT-6, a senior government official said.