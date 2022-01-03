Bangladesh regulator lowers LPG prices by 4%
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2022 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2022 04:22 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has lowered the price of liquified petroleum gas by 4 percent in January.
In an order issued on Monday, BERC fixed the price of LPG per kg, including VAT, at Tk 98.17, a decrease of Tk 4.15 per kg, or 4%. The price was Tk 102.32 per kg in December.
Accordingly, the price of a 12 kg cylinder came down to Tk 1,178 from Tk 1,228. Consumers, therefore, can save Tk 50 per cylinder.
The new price will take effect from 6 pm on Monday, the commission said.
LPG price was cut in December, after five months of consecutive price hikes.
This is the second time the price has dropped, following a decrease in the price of propane and butane set by Saudi CP.
According to the announcement, the prices of propane and butane in January are fixed at $740 and $210 respectively, and the price of the propane and butane mixture is fixed at $720.50.
The exchange rate for the US dollar has been calculated at Tk 85.85.
According to the lowered price, the LPG price chart will be as follows:
Cylinder
Retail price
5.5 kg
Tk 540
12 kg
Tk 1,178
15 kg
Tk 1,473
16 kg
Tk 1,571
18 kg
Tk 1,767
20 kg
Tk 1,963
22 kg
Tk 2,160
25 kg
Tk 2,454
30 kg
Tk 2,945
33 kg
Tk 3,240
35 kg
Tk 3,436
45 kg
Tk 4,418
While the price of reticulated LPG stands at Tk 94.94 in January, the price of Autogas, or LPG used in vehicles, has been fixed at Tk 54.94 per litre.
LPG price is fixed every month based on Saudi CP, VAT and the exchange rate of the US dollar, BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said in a virtual press briefing.
For government LPG, the price will remain unchanged as these factors do not count, he said.
