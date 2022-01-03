Bangladesh regulator lowers LPG prices by 4%

In an order issued on Monday, BERC fixed the price of LPG per kg, including VAT, at Tk 98.17, a decrease of Tk 4.15 per kg, or 4%. The price was Tk 102.32 per kg in December.

Accordingly, the price of a 12 kg cylinder came down to Tk 1,178 from Tk 1,228. Consumers, therefore, can save Tk 50 per cylinder.

The new price will take effect from 6 pm on Monday, the commission said.

LPG price was cut in December, after five months of consecutive price hikes.

This is the second time the price has dropped, following a decrease in the price of propane and butane set by Saudi CP.

According to the announcement, the prices of propane and butane in January are fixed at $740 and $210 respectively, and the price of the propane and butane mixture is fixed at $720.50.

The exchange rate for the US dollar has been calculated at Tk 85.85.

According to the lowered price, the LPG price chart will be as follows:

Cylinder Retail price 5.5 kg Tk 540 12 kg Tk 1,178 15 kg Tk 1,473 16 kg Tk 1,571 18 kg Tk 1,767 20 kg Tk 1,963 22 kg Tk 2,160 25 kg Tk 2,454 30 kg Tk 2,945 33 kg Tk 3,240 35 kg Tk 3,436 45 kg Tk 4,418

While the price of reticulated LPG stands at Tk 94.94 in January, the price of Autogas, or LPG used in vehicles, has been fixed at Tk 54.94 per litre.

LPG price is fixed every month based on Saudi CP, VAT and the exchange rate of the US dollar, BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said in a virtual press briefing.

For government LPG, the price will remain unchanged as these factors do not count, he said.