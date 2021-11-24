Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision

Planning Minister MA Mannan revealed the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics data after the base year revision was approved in a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.

“New values of products and services have been included after the data was calculated with the new base year,” he said.

In agriculture sector, the authorities added around 20 products, including dragon fruit, strawberry, capsicum, taro spinach, and malta or navel orange.

Livestock and poultry have also been added to the updated data. Services sector now includes ride-hailing apps and helicopter rental.

Mobile banking, agent banking, government non-profits, education and health sector data have also been added.

The planning minister said Bangladesh’s per capita income has increased to $2,554 after the base year revision.

But the revision has led GDP growth in 2020-21 to decline to 5.43 percent from previously counted 5.47 percent.