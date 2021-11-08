Transport strike comes to an end after disruptions to Bangladesh ports
Faysal Atik, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2021 11:26 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2021 11:26 PM BdST
After four days of a transport strike over a fuel price hike, export and import through maritime and land ports in Bangladesh came to a grinding halt.
The companies transported goods in their own vehicles or alternative transport on a limited scale, according to the exporters and people at Bhomra, Benapole, Sonamasjid and Chirirbandar land ports.
Truckers continued the strike for the fourth day, demanding a reversal of the 23 percent hike in diesel prices, although bus and launch operators resumed services after the government raised fares. Owners and workers of trucks, covered vans and other freight vehicles met with the government to discuss a possible end to their ongoing strike on Monday night. After two hours of talks with the government, truckers called off their protest.
The strike hampered goods transport after it began on Friday, said Syed Nazrul Islam, first vice-president of largest exporting sector apparel’s group BGMEA. The industry also depends on import for production, but the imported raw materials are not coming to the factories due to the strike.
About 1,600 trucks transport goods of the garment sector daily. Some companies have their own trucks or covered vans, while the others depend on transport services.
The garment exporters have orders worth $1.5 billion to deliver daily in November and the strike hampered exports of products worth $6 billion until Monday, according to Nazrul. Many imported goods are stuck at the port.
Mamun Kabir Tarafder, a deputy director of Benapole Land Port Authority, said loading and unloading was normal, but a logjam of goods was created as no trucks left.
About 500 trucks transport goods, mostly machineries and garment raw materials, to and from the port daily, according to him.
Azim Uddin Gazi, general secretary of Benapole Transport Owners Association, said 350 trucks entered the port on Monday.
Mostafizur Rahman Nasim, general secretary of Bhomra Land Port C&F Agents Association, said the importers are currently bringing onions, stones, vegetables and spices, among other products. About 300 trucks have been stuck in the port due to the strike, while many goods are awaiting delivery.
“The suspension of loading and unloading is leading to losses and hampering normal operations at the port. Goods are coming from India, but they are not leaving the port.”
Officials said the strike has created a logjam at Sonamasjid Land Port, but has not affected Hili Land Port.
[Additional reporting by Chattogram Bureau and Satkhira, Benapole, Chapainawabganj and DinajpurCorrespondents]
- UAE to audit all gold refineries
- Govt says continuous loss pushed diesel prices
- Cost of living crisis, transport chaos loom
- How car shortages are putting the world’s economy at risk
- Bigger crowds for cheap TCB goods
- Diesel, kerosene prices up 23%
- Poor Britons caught in cost-of-living squeeze
- Asian factories shake off lockdown blues
- UAE to audit all gold refineries in crackdown on illicit trade
- Government cites continuous loss as reason for diesel price hike
- Cost of living crisis, transport chaos loom as steep fuel price rises take hold in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500 as base year changes
- How car shortages are putting the world’s economy at risk
- Crowds grow bigger, wait longer for TCB goods as prices spiral in Dhaka
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises bus fares by 27%; transport leader calls for an end to strike
- Disguised as a man, Nupur Begum pedals her rickshaw to feed her family
- Rice prices are seen rising as transport cost spirals
- Three-day commute sufferings end in sharp rise in bus, launch fares
- Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, Twitter users say
- Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, gets anticipatory bail in a rape case
- 3 Rohingya detained in firearms factory bust in Ukhiya
- Veteran US diplomat comes under criticism for a trip to Myanmar
- Bangladesh Customs seizes Tk 35m in gold hidden inside passenger’s juicer
- Bangladesh logs 6 virus deaths, 215 cases in a day