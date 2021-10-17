Bangladesh scraps Dhaka-Chattogram elevated expressway plan
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2021 10:09 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2021 10:09 PM BdST
The government has cancelled a plan to construct a 225-kilometre elevated expressway linking Dhaka with the port city of Chattogram after spending Tk 1 billion on a feasibility study.
The authorities began discussing the plan at a time when work on another project to upgrade the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway to a four-lane one was underway in 2011.
The feasibility study and a detailed design of the expressway were initiated after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave the green light to the project in 2013.
During the submission of the design in 2016, the authorities said it would take Tk 265.88 billion to elevate only the parts of the expressway near busy marketplaces, and Tk 672.52 billion for an entirely elevated expressway.
The cabinet committee on Sunday scrapped the project ongoing under a public-private partnership (PPP).
“We’ve moved away from the PPP project. The meeting decided to go ahead with the plan to construct four lanes,” he said.
He believes the Tk 1 billion already spent on the feasibility study was not a “loss”, rather it “saved” public funds.
In 2016, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the construction of the expressway would begin in 2018, and it would take only two and a half hours to travel to Chattogram from Dhaka once the expressway was ready for use.
- Bangladesh improves to ‘moderate’ on hunger index
- What’s behind the energy crunch
- Price pinch: global economy caught in perfect storm
- Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery: IEA
- China’s power problems expose a weakness
- Russia will supply more gas if Europe asks: Putin
- G7 advisors urge big changes
- World’s growth cools and the rich-poor divide widens
- Bangladesh improves to ‘moderate’ on hunger index
- What’s behind the energy crunch in Britain and Europe
- Price pinch: global economy caught in perfect storm
- Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA
- China’s power problems expose a strategic weakness
- Putin says Russia will supply more gas if Europe asks
Most Read
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Violent clashes leave scores injured in Feni amid communal tension
- Attacks on Hindu temples and homes for 3 days: here’s what community leader says
- 3 arrested for kidnapping and robbing expatriates from Dhaka airport
- Two cases filed over Friday clashes with Dhaka police
- China looks to lock in US liquefied natural gas in energy crunch
- With lawmaker’s killing, the UK confronts a new episode of terrorism
- 20 public universities hold ‘cluster’ admission tests on Sunday
- Bangladesh logs 16 virus deaths, 314 cases in a day
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24