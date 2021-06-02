ECNEC sends back primary school meal project for review
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2021 12:46 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2021 12:46 AM BdST
The ECNEC has sent back for review a project to feed students Khichuri at primary schools to ensure their nutrition, questioning the proposed method to implement it.
The proposed project was presented to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council or ECNEC on Tuesday by dropping a plan for officials to make costly foreign trips to learn proper implementation of similar programmes amid criticisms.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina objected to the proposed structure through which the project would be implemented, said Planning Minister MA Mannan.
“She told officials to review and restructure it (the method),” he said.
Nasima Begum, a member of the Planning Commission, said the premier believed a huge number of people will be needed to prepare Khichuri at the schools everyday ad it will ultimately hamper education.
Hasina wanted different food, such as banana, milk and biscuit, on the students’ platters, according to Nasima.
The planning minister said officials would also see if nongovernmental organisations could be included in the project.
While finalising the draft of the project proposal last year, the estimated project cost was cut by Tk 16.71 billion to Tk 172.9 billion following an evaluation committee’s objection.
The government wants to provide the students with a day meal through the project under the primary and mass education ministry.
