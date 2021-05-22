Pandemic slims Bangladesh’s hopes of lunching metro rail in 2021

The government set a target to open the 12-kilometre route from Uttara to Agargaon by December, but this part of the project was 85 percent completed in April. The overall progress of setting up the entire route from Uttara to Motijheel via Agargaon was estimated at 64 percent.

Nothing is certain in the pandemic, said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Ltd which is implementing the project, Mass Rapid Transit-6.

“The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the project work. But we are trying our best to advance the task. It can’t be said now if the work can be finished by December.”

MRT-6 was supposed to be complete by June 2024, but the authorities aimed to finish the Uttara-Agargaon part by 2021 as desired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to Road Transport and Highways Secretary Nazrul Islam.

The secretary is hopeful of completing the entire project by June 2024.

Besides other obstacles created by the pandemic, 661 workers caught the coronavirus until April, effectively hampering the work.

The government was able to save Tk 705.8 million by completing the work to develop the land for the metro rail’s depot in Uttara nine months ahead of schedule.

Viaducts have been erected on 14.49 kilometres of the entire 20.10-kilometre route. Railway tracks have also been laid on the route from Uttara to Agargaon, and inside the depot.

The substructure of all nine stations on the route has been laid out. Concourse roofs and platforms have been constructed at four stations, while the work to build the roofs and platforms at five other stations is ongoing.

Overall, the work on setting up the stations has progressed 80.14 percent.

The first set of railcars was exhibited in a short trip inside the depot earlier this month. The trial run on the main tracks on the viaducts will start gradually.

Six coaches of the second set will arrive soon, an official said. Japan is making 24 sets of cars for the system.

To keep the project running amid the pandemic, the authorities have launched screening of workers and two field hospitals for treatment. The workers are also being vaccinated against the coronavirus.