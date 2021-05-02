Bangladesh PM rolls out Tk 100m in pandemic aid for the poor
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2021 07:12 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2021 07:12 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has unveiled Tk 100 million in aid package for the poor and disadvantaged people struggling to make ends meet amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds, provided by Hasina under Bangabandhu Memorial Trust, include Tk 50 million for a project to rehouse landless and homeless people, said Hasan Jahid Tusher, one of her press aides.
Hasina also urged wealthy individuals to step forward and support the poor and destitute in these difficult times.
The housing project’s Director Mahbub Hossain said the government had started the initiative to build homes across the country for the homeless and there was a separate fund for individuals who wished to donate to the project.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh PM rolls out Tk 100m in pandemic aid for the poor
- Study finds 47% returnee migrants in Bangladesh don’t have income source
- Europe's economy expected to shrink, while the US economy grows
- Bangladesh’s GDP growth to pick up on stimulus, global recovery: ADB
- Anti-tobacco groups PROGGA, ATMA demand specific taxes in budget
- US home sales are surging. When does the music stop?
Opinion
Most Read
- Muniya’s sister alleges death threat to withdraw case against Sayem Sobhan
- Bangladesh resumes international flights, with some curbs on travel
- India’s COVID-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength
- Prime Minister Modi's ruling party loses crucial Indian state election
- Indian doctor treating COVID-19 patients ‘dies by suicide due to stress’
- Bangladesh logs 69 new virus deaths, 1,359 cases in a day
- Suspect Bashundhara MD Sayem’s wife, children leave Bangladesh by chartered flight
- Beximco Pharma’s third-quarter profit rises 62.38%, partly on vaccine fees
- Next major war will be 'very different,' US defence secretary says
- April is the cruellest month for Bangladesh. 2,404 COVID-19 deaths, highest in a month