Bangladesh forex reserves top $42 billion in pandemic
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2020 09:50 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 09:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves have reached another milestone despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The forex reserves at the Bagnladesh Bank stood at $42.03 billion after the end of Tuesday’s business hours.
Kazi Saidur Rahman, a deputy governor of the central bank, said the achievement was possible mainly due to the remittances sent by Bangladeshis working abroad.
Growth in exports and foreign loans also contributed to the rise of the reserves, he added.
Zaid Bakht, a researcher at Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, said that a drop in import also helped the forex reserves to grow.
“Such record-breaking reserves will give courage to the government to tackle the pandemic,” he said.
The reserves have increased by nearly $10 billion in a year. On Dec 15 last year, the reserves were $32.11 billion.
They crossed the $41 billion mark for the first time on Oct 29 but dropped again after the clearance of $1.15 billion import bills of September and October to the Asian Clearing Union on Nov 5.
With the current reserves, it is possible to clear import costs of over 10 months.
- US Treasury breached by hackers
- Female workers could take another pandemic hit
- Deal with France for €100m power loan
- Developing Asia's projected 2020 contraction to be less severe: ADB
- Over 50% funds for small businesses undisbursed
- Hasina ‘asks why’ all projects are delayed
- Citizen Bank gets BB nod
- FDI prospects remain bleak
Most Read
- Home minister holds meeting with Qawmi madrasa leaders
- HC suspends freedom fighter gallantry awards for fugitive Bangabandhu killers
- Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect, reject talk of overturning election
- BNP show-causes Hafiz Uddin, Shakwat Mahmud over alleged breach of discipline
- BTRC gets Shyam Sunder Sikder as new chairman
- Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, highest daily count in 3 months
- Muktijuddho Mancha marches on Pakistan embassy demanding apology for 1971 genocide
- Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Hasina greets Bangladeshis on Victory Day over phone