Bangladesh seeks $500 million more from World Bank for COVID-19 vaccine
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Oct 2020 08:34 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2020 08:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh has sought an additional loan assistance of $500 million from the World Bank to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the shots are available.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal asked the global lender for the help in a virtual meeting with a World Bank delegation last Thursday, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The discussions took place as a part of the annual meeting of the World Bank International Monetary Fund or IMF.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal
Kamal sought the additional fund for procurement, preservation, transportation and distribution of the vaccine under International Development Assistance or IDA19, which provides loans at the lowest interest rates, for 2020-21 fiscal year.
He also asked the World Bank to release $250 million on an emergency basis from the $500 million the lender pledged as part of efforts to help Bangladesh respond to and recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic.
- Govt seeks $500m from WB for vaccine
- Eighth Five-Year Plan in November
- China, US economies diverge over coronavirus response
- Cox’s Bazar road upgrade at around Tk 2.74bn
- World trade rebounding slowly: UN report
- China’s economy surges ahead
- Bangladesh to overtake India in per capita GDP: IMF
- Malaysia to hire workers ‘in better times’
Most Read
- Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq, eminent jurist and philanthropist, passes away
- Bangladesh mobile financial service providers to launch interoperable transactions
- Govt mulls Dhaka circular waterway transportation relaunch after botched attempts
- Bangladesh schools unlikely to reopen in November: Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh logs 1,094 new virus cases, lowest daily count since Eid-ul-Azha
- At 14, bdnews24.com reaffirms its unflinching commitment to journalism
- Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
- Malaysia's king to consult with rulers amid talk of emergency
- WHO: Nations mulling Gilead's COVID drug should consider trial flop, too
- Rains drench Bangladesh as deep depression over Bay weakens