ADB provides Bangladesh $50m in loan for infrastructure projects
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2020 01:49 AM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2020 01:49 AM BdST
The Asian Development Bank or ADB has agreed to provide $50 million in loan to Bangladesh to promote, fund and implement public-private partnership (PPP) infrastructure projects in the country.
Fatima Yasmin, the secretary to the Economic Relations Division, and Manmohan Parkash, ADB's country director, virtually signed the loan agreement on Thursday. SM Anisuzzaman, CEO of Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited (BIFFL), signed the project agreement.
“The project will strengthen BIFFL’s capacity to mobilize private investments, develop infrastructure projects, and create jobs, which will accelerate the economic recovery process after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Parkash.
“The project will generate about 3,000 jobs in PPP projects supported by BIFFL by 2024 and help implement PPP infrastructure subprojects developed by government agencies. In addition to catalysing greater private sector commercial infrastructure financing and investment, the project will also help the rollout of the government’s PPP strategy,” he added.
Using ADB’s financial intermediary loan, the Strengthening Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited Project will provide long-term local currency financing for qualified PPP infrastructure subprojects.
The Manila-based lender has been a long-standing partner in supporting BIFFL to promote PPP programme and develop its pipeline of projects.
ADB has also assisted the government to develop the PPP Act, set up the PPP office, and an institutional framework for PPPs in addition to supporting priority sectors of Bangladesh as a transaction advisor, it said in a statement.
A $650,000 technical assistance grant from ADB’s Financial Sector Development Partnership Special Fund will support BIFFL to review and update its corporate strategy, as well as assess and improve capacity to manage environmental and social safeguards, and project implementation.
Most Read
- Hasina hooked on fishing as she goes out for a breath of fresh air amid virus blow
- Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar gains drive import costs
- Sister seeks to include Cox’s Bazar SP ABM Masud in Sinha murder case
- Bangladesh to deport over 700 foreigners without proper papers
- MA Rashid, chairman of Dhaka WASA, dies from COVID-19
- Some scientists spot ‘unlikely’ patterns in Russia vaccine data: letter
- Evidence points to plagiarism by Dhaka University teachers Samia, Marjan: probe panel
- Bangladesh logs 1,892 new virus cases, deaths jump by 41
- ACC appeal against bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s bail is set for full-bench hearing
- Mymensingh hit by power outage after fire erupts again at national grid substation