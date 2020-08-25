OPEC Fund approves $70m in loans to Bangladesh for COVID-19 response

The loan to Bangladesh will help provide social safety net programmes for the poor, day labourers and informal workers, as well as healthcare staff, the OPEC Fund said in a statement on Monday.

The loan will also contribute to economic packages to protect Bangladesh’s export industry.

Measures include zero-cost credit to support factory worker salaries and low-interest loans to factories and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Furthermore, around 600,000 tonnes of rice and wheat will be distributed to low-income households.

Besides Bangladesh, the organisation has extended loans to support COVID-19 response efforts in Benin, Dominica and Guyana.

The loans, totalling $115 million, form part of the OPEC Fund’s $1 billion commitment to collective and coordinated COVID-19-related assistance for developing countries.

The OPEC Fund is the development finance institution established by the member states of OPEC in 1976 as a channel of aid to developing countries.