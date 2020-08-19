Floods destroy Tk 13.23bn worth of crops in Bangladesh: minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2020 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2020 02:19 PM BdST
An estimated Tk 13.23 billion worth of crops have been lost in the three waves of flooding that hit Bangladesh this year, according to Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque.
Natural calamities such as storms, flash floods and landslides have caused serious damage to the cultivation of various crops across the country, while vast swathes of agricultural lands have been inundated, he said in a media briefing at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
"The Ministry of Agriculture made extensive preparations as soon as the flood forecast was received. Everyone, including field officials, was alert. Farmers were given the necessary advice to reduce the damage to crops."
"In total, crops worth Tk 13.23 billion across 37 districts were damaged by the floods. About 257,148 hectares of cropland were submerged, while crops on 158,814 hectares of land were destroyed," he added.
Over 1.2 million farmers have been affected by the floods.
Besides, vegetables worth Tk 2.35 billion and jute worth Tk 2.11 billion were also damaged by the floods, he said.
- Savings certificates sales rise in pandemic
- Rohingya response scheme extended
- Forex reserves cross $38bn
- Pandemic dents service exports
- US overtakes UAE as 2nd biggest remittance hotspot
- Japan’s economy contracts 7.8% decline
- CPD questions growth data for FY20
- US hits fiscal cliff with jobs in the balance
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to discuss Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trial with India
- BFIU freezes bank accounts of OC Pradip and 7 others in Sinha killing
- Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Dhaka
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- Millions in India face eviction amid coronavirus recovery push
- Bangladesh logs 46 new virus deaths, 3,200 cases in a day
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Bangladesh’s Daily Star starts firing employees as pandemic bites
- A saving grace: pandemic hits finances but drives sales of savings certificates