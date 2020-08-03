Bangladesh receives record $2.6bn remittances in July amid pandemic
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2020 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2020 07:15 PM BdST
Bangladeshi migrant workers have sent home a record amount of remittance in July in a remarkable feat amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They sent back $2.6 billion in inward remittances in the first month of the new fiscal year, a new monthly record.
It marks a 42 percent increase from the previous monthly record of $1.83 billion set in June.
"This is truly incredible. The pandemic has once again proved that expatriates are the driving force of our economy."
More stories
- In UK, suburbs make an economic comeback
- Bangladesh gets $202m in WB loans for food security
- Reliance, JERA secure $642m loans for Bangladesh power project
- World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
- COVID-19 tanks US economy
- Dhaka Eid cattle traders eye losses
- BB cuts bank rate after 17 years
- BB slashes repo rate to boost money flow
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Government reconstitutes committee to probe police killing of ex-army major
- 20 policemen removed over killing of ex-army major at Cox’s Bazar checkpoint
- Dhaka did not empty out as coronavirus stops usual Eid holiday exodus
- After days of gloom, Dhaka cattle traders smile big on Eid eve amid pandemic
- Beauty Boarding, once a cultural hub, risks being lost to history. Can it reclaim its glory days?
- Bangladesh aims to revive pandemic-hit tourism
- NASA astronauts make historic return home aboard SpaceX capsule
- Bangladesh extends shopping hours by one hour in pandemic
- Protagonists in iconic Bengali song ‘Coffee House’ are all fictional, says composer Ghosh
- Bangladesh records 30 more virus deaths, cases rise by 1,356