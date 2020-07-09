How Bangladesh can borrow money from its forex reserves to fund development projects
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2020 03:12 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2020 03:18 AM BdST
Experts have welcomed the move but urged caution as the finance ministry and Bangladesh Bank are preparing to disburse loans to the government from foreign currency reserves at Sheikh Hasina’s bidding.
Launching a sovereign wealth fund can be a potential way for the government to borrow the money to fund development projects, according to the experts.
They say the government must be vigilant in spending the fund and choose the projects carefully.
When the World Bank had withdrawn from the project to construct Bangladesh’s largest infrastructure Padma Bridge, the government had mulled taking loans from the foreign currency reserves in 2015.
It had formed a committee to explore ways to borrow from the reserves, but the cyber heist in 2016 put a halt to the activities surrounding the plan.
“Most of the reserves lay idle. After setting aside import costs of five to six months, the government can spend the rest,” said Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled, a former deputy governor of the central bank.
SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND
The size of the fund can be $5 billion to $7 billion, he told bdnews24.com.
The committee had proposed a $5 billion fund when the reserves stood around $32 billion.
“Now it’s $36 billion. The SWF can easily be formed,” Mansur said.
WARNINGS
The committee had recommended financing mega projects of the government or those under public-private partnership, excluding viability gap financing of PPP projects, from the fund.
“It must be ensured that the money going from the reserves will come back,” Ibrahim Khaled stressed.
Mansur said the government must also keep it in mind that import costs may increase when the situation normalises after the coronavirus pandemic. “This reserve will become very much valuable at that time.”
After paying May-June import bills to Asian Clearing Union on Tuesday, the foreign exchange reserves have dropped to $35.6 billion.
Mansur also suggested paying more attention to revenue collection in order to spend money on other purposes than imports and development projects amid the pandemic.
WARNING:
