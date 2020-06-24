Bangladesh reserves hit record $35bn in epidemic

The amount is enough to bear the import cost for nine months, while a country must have foreign currency reserves equivalent to the import cost of three months, according to the international standards.

The reserves received a boost due to the loans received from the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank for combating the COVID-19 epidemic and remittances sent by migrant workers, said Bangladesh Bank officials.

On Jun 3, the foreign reserves crossed $34 billion for the first time after Bangladesh received a $732 million fund from the IMF. It finally crossed the milestone of $35 billion in three weeks.

“It’s great news that the foreign reserves, a vital index of our economy, have increased to a record high amidst the coronavirus crisis. This growth has given us the courage to confront the coronavirus epidemic,” Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal told bdnews24.com.

Earlier, the highest reserves were $33.68 billion on Sept 5, 2017. After that it hovered between $31.5 billion and $33.46 billion.

Migrant workers have remitted $1.36 billion in the first 22 days of June, according to Bangladesh Bank data. They remitted $1.5 billion in May.

Inward remittances remained largely unscathed, thanks to 2 percent incentives, which is why the government continued to provide the incentive in fiscal 2020-21.