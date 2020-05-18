Bangladesh online ICT training campaign targets self-employment for 70pc youths

A total of 185,000 students have registered for the ICT Division’s Learning and Earning campaign.

The government has arranged training facilities at union level for about 40,000 students considering all of the youth cannot ACCESS the internet and computers.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the campaign via video conferencing on Sunday.

He said IT freelancers will play a vital role in the post-coronavirus pandemic economy and Bangladesh can be a part of it.

The government has tasked 39 IT institutions with conducting three courses on web, graphics designing and digital marketing under the programme.