Bangladesh’s stimulus package tops Tk 1 trillion
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2020 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 12:35 PM BdST
The government has announced an additional Tk 20 billion stimulus package to assist migrant workers, unemployed youth and rural population during the economic crisis caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday announced the additional package, which will be given to four state entities: Palli Shanchay Bank, Probashi Kalyan Bank, Karmasangsthan Bank and Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation, or PKSF. Each entity will receive Tk 5 billion for distribution as loans among those vulnerable groups.
The additional package takes the total stimulus package past Tk 1 trillion, equivalent to 3.6 percent of Bangladesh’s gross domestic product.
More to follow
