Bangladesh’s stimulus package tops Tk 1 trillion

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday announced the additional package, which will be given to four state entities: Palli Shanchay Bank, Probashi Kalyan Bank, Karmasangsthan Bank and Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation, or PKSF. Each entity will receive Tk 5 billion for distribution as loans among those vulnerable groups.

The additional package takes the total stimulus package past Tk 1 trillion, equivalent to 3.6 percent of Bangladesh’s gross domestic product.

More to follow