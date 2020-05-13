Home > Economy

BB announces special repo to help banks release coronavirus bailout funds

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 May 2020 11:50 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 12:05 AM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has launched a special repo with a one-year term to boost cash flow and help the banks release the coronavirus bailout funds.

The facilities will be available only for lending from the bailout packages, the central bank’s debt management department said on Wednesday.

The central bank currently has repo with one-day, 14-day and 28-day terms. 

Bangladesh Bank’s auction committee will fix the rate for the special repo, the debt management department said.

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds.

A repo rate cut is an incentive for banks to borrow funds from the central bank.

The financial market regulator had in March cut the repo rate to 5.25 percent from 6 percent in an effort to boost liquidity amid the coronavirus crisis.

The government and Bangladesh Bank have so far pumped a total of around Tk 1 trillion into the coronavirus stimulus package.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.