Bangladesh export earning was half the remittance inflow in April amid pandemic
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 May 2020 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 09:26 PM BdST
With the coronavirus pandemic pounding the global economy, Bangladesh’s export earnings in April dropped below the remittances received for the first time in its history.
Expatriate Bangladeshis sent $1.08 billion in the month, calming fears of remittance dropping below $1 billion. Remittance accounts for 12 percent of Bangladesh’s GDP.
The businesses exported goods worth $520 million, just a little over half the remittance.
The export earnings missed the target by 85.37 percent. The year-on-year for April was 82.85 percent.
In the pre-pandemic era, export earnings would normally outstrip remittances two to three times over.
In July last year, remittance was around $1.6 billion while exports were nearly $3.6 billion.
“COVID-19 is really turning everything upside down. I’ve never thought there would be more remittance than export,” researcher Ahsan H Mansur told bdnews24.com.
The executive director of Policy Research Institute warned that the pandemic may eat into remittances as well.
Hundreds of thousands of expatriate Bangladeshis returned home as the outbreak caused devastating job losses across the world, he noted.
“The expatriates are sending money from their savings or loans, not earnings,” Mansur said.
“I don’t know what will happen in future as you can see what’s happening now,” said Rubana Huq, the president of the garment exporters’ lobbying group BGMEA.
“Nothing is in our hands now,” added AKM Salim Osman, the chief of knitwear exporters’ association.
The country exported readymade garments (knit, woven) worth only $369 million in April, compared with $2.42 billion at the same time last year.
The $34 billion apparel industry contributes more than 80 percent to Bangladesh’s total exports.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India inflation likely fell to a five-month low in April
- Pandemic sets Japan on course for deep recession as spending, services plunge
- Bangladesh waives penalties on late VAT payment amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Bangladesh waives penalties for late income tax returns filing during coronavirus crisis
- ADB approves $500m in loans for Bangladesh's COVID-19 response
- Bangladesh exports in free fall as pandemic triggers 85pc year-on-year drop in April
- British economy on track for biggest contraction 'in living memory'
- Coronavirus health fears outweigh concern for economy
- Expatriate Bangladeshis send in over $1 billion in April amid pandemic
- Bangladesh faces a budget black hole as lockdown costs billions in lost revenue
Most Read
- UK says men of Bangladeshi, Pakistani origin more at risk from COVID-19
- Eid shopping with address proof in malls within two kilometres of home in Dhaka
- Bangladesh cracks down on criticism of VIPs on social media
- Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths cross 200, cases top 13,000
- Indian train kills 14 workers laid off in coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh orders stricter law enforcement to halt COVID-19 spread
- Coronavirus may lurk in semen, researchers report
- Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug
- 'The government is failing us': Laid-off Americans struggle in coronavirus crisis
- Apple iPhone SE review: a superb smartphone for a humble price