Bangladesh faces a budget black hole as lockdown costs billions in lost revenue
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 May 2020 05:07 AM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 05:07 AM BdST
Bangladesh rang in the 2019-20 fiscal year aiming to rake in Tk 3.25 trillion in revenues, but the coronavirus crisis is going to catch the government short by no less than Tk 1 trillion, according to estimates.
With less than two months left of the financial year, an official says they need to sit and talk but they cannot do that because of the lockdown that is set to wipe out a big chunk of revenue.
A researcher estimates the government will miss the target by a staggering Tk 1.15 trillion.
“We can’t even hold discussions amid the COVID-19 panic. Everything has to be done via phone calls, emails. Where is the scope to discuss, review and analyse freely? But we have no other way. We must make a budget,” said an exasperated Shamsul Alam who is a member of the Planning Commission’s General Economics Division.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, who was stricken by dengue fever while presenting his first national budget last year, is going to place that fiscal plan in parliament on June 11.
In the last budget, he gave the National Board of Revenue the target of over Tk 3.25 trillion, more than 62 percent of the total outlay he set out.
The NBR has already missed the July-March target of Tk 2.21 trillion by around Tk 561.4 billion.
Motijheel, the commercial hub of Dhaka, is empty with all offices shut. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman
It’s been a slow grind for Bangladesh’s economy in terms of growth since the beginning of the fiscal year, with all the factors, except remittance, in the negative zone, impacting revenue.
The COVID-19 pandemic will eventually cost the country Tk 200 billion in lost revenue, according to the researcher Ahsan H Mansur.
“The rest of the deficit of Tk 1.15 trillion will be caused by the slow economy and ambitious target,” he said. He believes it was in no way prudent to target a 45 percent growth in revenue for the current fiscal year.
And even if the government goes for a budget for the entire fiscal year, it should not exceed Tk 3 trillion in size, much smaller than the last budget of Tk 5.23 trillion.
The Planning Commission’s Shamsul agrees. The revenue target for the next fiscal year should be low, he says, considering the colossal deficit the government will be left with this financial year.
Mohakhali Flyover and Airport road have fallen silent. Photo: Saad Abdullah
An official with the NBR’s Income Tax Department, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were struggling to set the outlays.
“We don’t understand how much growth should be targeted sector-wise,” the official said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indian bank bad debt could double after coronavirus crisis
- The Economist sees Bangladesh 9th strongest among emerging economies in coronavirus peril
- Coronavirus crisis may see Bangladesh poverty rate double, warns SANEM
- Govt allocates Tk 63m more, rice for the vulnerable during virus shutdown
- 'Emergency' for millions as coronavirus severs remittance lifeline
- ADB approves $100m in virus loans for Bangladesh
- Chattogram Port waives container storage fees until May 4
- Bangladesh Bank lowers interest rate on farm loans to 4% amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh Bank announces Tk 100bn lending scheme for SMEs
- Next wave of US states set to reopen as coronavirus could push jobless rate to 16%
Most Read
- The Economist sees Bangladesh as 9th strongest among emerging economies in coronavirus peril
- Bangladesh confirms 665 new COVID-19 cases in biggest single-day spike
- Missing photojournalist Kajol found on Benapole border
- Dozens of Rohingyas from stranded boat land in southern Bangladesh: official
- Historian, author Prof Muntassir Mamoon hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms
- Bangladesh Bank freezes interest payment on all loans for April-May
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus shutdown to May 15 as cases soar
- Bangladesh charters plane to fly back its citizens from UK
- North Korea's Kim did not have surgery, South says, as shots fired at DMZ
- Tracking the ‘murder hornet’: A deadly pest has reached North America