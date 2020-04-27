Bangladesh Bank lowers interest rate on farm loans to 4% amid coronavirus crisis

Bangladesh Bank has lowered the interest rate on agricultural loans to four percent from nine percent and the new rate will last until June 30, 2021.

Related Stories BB revises lending rate on Tk 50bn farmers’ stimulus down to 4pc

The central bank will provide the remaining five percent in subsidies to the banks providing the farm loans, according to a circular on Monday. More to follow