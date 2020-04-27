Home > Economy

Bangladesh Bank lowers interest rate on farm loans to 4% amid coronavirus crisis

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Apr 2020 07:10 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 07:11 PM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has lowered the interest rate on agricultural loans to four percent from nine percent and the new rate will last until June 30, 2021.
Related Stories

The central bank will provide the remaining five percent in subsidies to the banks providing the farm loans, according to a circular on Monday.

 

More to follow

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The US Capitol is seen from the Washington Monument, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington, US, April 25, 2020. REUTERS

Unemployment looms as US states ready reopening

A man enters an unemployment office in Forest City, Ark, on April 9, 2020. The New York Times

Jobless numbers understate the crisis

Homeless and low-income people wait outside Jatrabari Police Station in Dhaka for food handout as a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak leaves a large portion of the population without earnings. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

UN calls for $1tr developing world debt write-off

File Photo

Ensure RMG workers’ pay: CPD

Hasina calls for collective responsibility

Workers to pay 0.4% fee for salary cash out

FILE PHOTO: A shop assistance wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus talks to a customer at shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, February 29, 2020. REUTERS

Asia's services, factories plunge into deeper decline

Shutdown costs economy Tk 33b a day

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.