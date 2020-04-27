Bangladesh Bank lowers interest rate on farm loans to 4% amid coronavirus crisis
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2020 07:10 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 07:11 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has lowered the interest rate on agricultural loans to four percent from nine percent and the new rate will last until June 30, 2021.
Related Stories
The central bank will provide the remaining five percent in subsidies to the banks providing the farm loans, according to a circular on Monday.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh Bank announces Tk 100bn lending scheme for SMEs
- Next wave of US states set to reopen as coronavirus could push jobless rate to 16%
- Jobless numbers are ‘eye-watering’ but understate the crisis
- CPD calls for combined efforts to ensure six-month pay for garment workers
- UN agency calls for $1 trillion developing world debt write-off
- Hasina calls for collective responsibility at WEF group meet to minimise pandemic effects
- MFS to charge workers 0.4 percent cash out fee for wages amid coronavirus shutdown
- Pandemic throws Asia's services firms, factories into deeper decline
- Bangladesh loses Tk 33b a day during lockdown: study
- Govt rolls out Tk 1b in subsidy for farm machinery purchase
Most Read
- City Bank executive is first banker to die from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- United Hospital accused of taking patient off life support after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Bangladesh Imam tests positive after leading Taraweeh prayers at mosque
- Schools to remain closed until virus outbreak fades, says Hasina
- ‘My world is shattering’: foreign students stranded by coronavirus
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- Bangladesh’s virus body count tops 150; cases approach 6,000
- Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school
- Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open
- Oklahoma asks Trump to declare coronavirus an 'act of God' to help oil producers