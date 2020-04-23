Hasina calls for collective responsibility at WEF group meet to minimise pandemic effects
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2020 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 09:26 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for collective responsibility and partnership to minimise the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
She floated five points, saying the world needs new thinking on tackling inequality and other issues in a virtual meeting of the South Asia Regional Strategy Group on COVID-19 global action on Thursday.
She described how much Bangladesh was affected by the outbreak and what her government was doing to tackle it and its economic impacts.
“The world is perhaps facing the biggest crisis in the last 100 years,” she said “So, we need to face the crisis together. We need an approach of collective responsibility and partnership from every society.”
“As the world goes through such a complex scenario, we will need different kind of approaches,” Hasina said and made the five points.
First, poverty and inequality within and among societies will increase rapidly, Hasina said.
Bangladesh had lifted half of its poor out of poverty but “many of them may now slide back”, she warned.
“So, the world will need new thinking on human well-being, tackling inequality, supporting poor and getting back our economies to pre-COVID levels,” the prime minister said.
She emphasised “robust” global leadership from G7, G20 and OECD and UN-led multilateral system in the second point.
Hasina urged WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab to identify “infectious diseases” as a key risk in the 2020 Global Risks Report.
“So, the Forum and UN should mobilise and lead governments and global businesses on focused policy discourse,” she said and offered assistance in any such initiatives.
Hasina also stressed support for the migrant workers, who are facing a very difficult situation and joblessness, and the need for fast development of digital tools and technologies to better prepare for the future.
