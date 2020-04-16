Bangladesh to issue 10m OMS cards to buy Tk 10 rice during virus shutdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2020 01:55 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 02:30 PM BdST
The government is set to double its allocation of ration cards to 10 million under a special open market sale or OMS scheme offering subsidised rice at Tk 10 per kg to the poor and needy during the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement while conferring with district administration officers via video link at her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.
“I am aware that people are suffering as everything is closed now. Day labourers, farmers, small traders and others from the lower income groups are suffering the most,” she said.
The OMS scheme also extends to ‘those who feel shy to seek help,’ the prime minister said.
Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8 with the number of infections and deaths soaring in the following weeks.
The escalating outbreak prompted the government to impose a nationwide shutdown of offices, schools and public transport until Apr 25 as part of the containment efforts.
Citizens have also been asked to stay at home, barring cases of absolute emergency, under the social distancing measures aimed at curbing the contagion.
But the shutdown has hit lower-income groups the hardest, with many being rendered jobless in the process.
In an effort to alleviate the sufferings of the poor, the government launched the OMS programme to sell rice for Tk 10 per kg.
Under the programme, the staple was sold in designated areas from 10am to 3pm. Each consumer with a valid NID card could buy upto 5kg of rice once a week.
But the food ministry halted the special OMS initiative on Apr 13, citing concerns over the risks of contagion due to the huge crowds it drew.
The government later announced that it will issue cards for the poor to buy rice at Tk 10 per kg under the Open Market Sale or OMS scheme.
Those not registered on any food aid programme will be eligible for the cards under the OMS programme, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder told deputy commissioners of the 64 districts in a letter on Wednesday.
“It can be very problematic as the sale will draw large crowds if special cards are not mandated. We suspended the OMS scheme and ordered officials to prepare a list of the poor in light of this," Hasina said.
The prime minister thanked the administration, law-enforcement agencies, the Armed Forces and medical workers who are on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.
“The coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. It obviously had a negative impact on the global economy. The UN and other international organisations have warned about an economic recession and even a famine,” she said.
But the government has taken necessary measures in advance to mitigate the impact of an economic slowdown.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh to issue 10m OMS cards to buy Tk 10 rice during virus shutdown
- Govt to distribute OMS rice through cards
- Hasina says stimulus package is for all people to weather coronavirus epidemic
- Global economy in 2020 on track for sharpest downturn since 1930s: IMF
- CPD proposes Tk 300bn cash aid transfer for 19mn households in Bangladesh
- Govt creating list of citizens unemployed by coronavirus shutdown
- Hasina turns on three-phase fiscal taps to cushion Bangladesh coronavirus impact
- Asian Development Bank triples coronavirus rescue package to $20 bln
- Govt suspends special Tk 10 rice sale due to risks of contagion
- BB revises lending rate on Tk 50bn farmers’ stimulus down to 4pc
Most Read
- Hasina pays tribute to Moyeen Uddin, first doctor to die from coronavirus
- Apple, in a virtual unveiling, introduces a $399 iPhone
- Bangladesh reports 219 new COVID-19 cases as death toll reaches 50
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to send food, medical aid to Maldives
- Trump's halt to WHO funding prompts condemnation as coronavirus cases pass 2 million
- Garment workers block Dhaka streets for back pay
- Bangladesh asks banks to waive interest on credit card bills due after Mar 15
- Hasina orders Awami League to form relief committees
- A day to the deadline, nearly half of BGMEA members are yet to pay workers