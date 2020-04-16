Bangladesh to issue 10m OMS cards to buy Tk 10 rice during virus shutdown

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement while conferring with district administration officers via video link at her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.

“I am aware that people are suffering as everything is closed now. Day labourers, farmers, small traders and others from the lower income groups are suffering the most,” she said.

“We have already announced an incentive package to assist people from all walks of life. Now we have decided to issue another 5 million ration cards on top of the existing 5 million, to enable people to buy the Tk 10 rice”

The OMS scheme also extends to ‘those who feel shy to seek help,’ the prime minister said.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8 with the number of infections and deaths soaring in the following weeks.

The escalating outbreak prompted the government to impose a nationwide shutdown of offices, schools and public transport until Apr 25 as part of the containment efforts.

Citizens have also been asked to stay at home, barring cases of absolute emergency, under the social distancing measures aimed at curbing the contagion.

But the shutdown has hit lower-income groups the hardest, with many being rendered jobless in the process.

In an effort to alleviate the sufferings of the poor, the government launched the OMS programme to sell rice for Tk 10 per kg.

Under the programme, the staple was sold in designated areas from 10am to 3pm. Each consumer with a valid NID card could buy upto 5kg of rice once a week.

But the food ministry halted the special OMS initiative on Apr 13, citing concerns over the risks of contagion due to the huge crowds it drew.

The government later announced that it will issue cards for the poor to buy rice at Tk 10 per kg under the Open Market Sale or OMS scheme.

Those not registered on any food aid programme will be eligible for the cards under the OMS programme, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder told deputy commissioners of the 64 districts in a letter on Wednesday.

“It can be very problematic as the sale will draw large crowds if special cards are not mandated. We suspended the OMS scheme and ordered officials to prepare a list of the poor in light of this," Hasina said.

The prime minister thanked the administration, law-enforcement agencies, the Armed Forces and medical workers who are on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.

“The coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. It obviously had a negative impact on the global economy. The UN and other international organisations have warned about an economic recession and even a famine,” she said.

But the government has taken necessary measures in advance to mitigate the impact of an economic slowdown.