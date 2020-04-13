Govt suspends special Tk 10 rice sale due to risks of contagion
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2020 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 05:02 PM BdST
The government has suspended a special open market sale (OMS) of rice at Tk 10 per kg during the coronavirus shutdown amid concerns over the risks of contagion due to the huge crowds it draws.
Food Secretary Musammat Nazmanara Khanum confirmed the development on Monday.
"Buying the Tk 10 rice doesn't require any special cards so it attracted large crowds. This increases the risk of contagion so the programme has been suspended for the time being."
