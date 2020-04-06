UK announces 21m pounds in virus funds for Bangladesh
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2020 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 01:09 PM BdST
The UK has announced around £21 million to support Bangladesh’s efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak and help preparedness in the Rohingya refugee camps.
The funds include £7 million to multiple partners, such as UNICEF, WHO and World Bank, to help prepare the national health system, including logistics and supplies of personal protective equipment for health workers, laboratory supplies for testing and oxygen support in hospitals, the British High Commission said in a statement.
The UK will give £3 million to UNDP to reach at least 2.16 million people in urban slums across 20 cities with awareness raising information and hand-washing facilities.
Over £1 million will go to BRAC which has mobilised a nationwide network of 50,000 health workers and volunteers to raise awareness of COVID-19 in their communities.
More than £10 million will go to the United Nations and NGO partners to maintain essential humanitarian services and prepare the Rohingya and host communities for COVID-19.
