Govt to start selling Tk 10 rice in locked-down Dhaka

The special open market sale or OMS will begin in Mirpur's Rupnagar Jheelpar slum and Mohakhali's Shattola slum, the food ministry said in a statement on Saturday.



Under the programme, the staple will be sold from 10am to 3pm. Each consumer with a valid NID card can buy up to 5kg of rice once a week, the ministry said.



The scheme will later be expanded to Upazilas, according to food officials.

The programme will be overseen by the district administration, local city councillors, law-enforcement personnel and food officials.

The Dhaka Rationing Office of the food directorate will distribute the rice among OMS dealers.