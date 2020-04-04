Home > Economy

Govt to start selling Tk 10 rice in locked-down Dhaka

The government will sell subsidised rice at Tk 10 per kg in Dhaka from Sunday in an effort to help the poor during the shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The special open market sale or OMS will begin in Mirpur's Rupnagar Jheelpar slum and Mohakhali's Shattola slum, the food ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Under the programme, the staple will be sold from 10am to 3pm. Each consumer with a valid NID card can buy up to 5kg of rice once a week, the ministry said.

The scheme will later be expanded to Upazilas, according to food officials. 

The programme will be overseen by the district administration, local city councillors, law-enforcement personnel and food officials.

The Dhaka Rationing Office of the food directorate will distribute the rice among OMS dealers. 

