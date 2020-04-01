Home > Economy

Bangladesh will extend Tk 50bn coronavirus relief package to exporters as bank credit

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Apr 2020 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 09:36 PM BdST

The government has decided to make available the Tk 50 billion coronavirus bailout fund to owners of exporting industries affected by the pandemic as bank loans to help pay their workers.
The Bangladesh Bank will release the fund to the commercial banks while the entrepreneurs will apply for the loans by submitting estimates of the money they need to pay wages and allowances of workers and employees.

The loans carrying a 2 percent interest rate will be repayable in two years with a grace period of six months.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal says the interest in reality is the service charge for the banks to distribute and collect repayments.

More to follow

