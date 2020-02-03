In China coronavirus clouds, there may be a silver lining for Bangladesh exports
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2020 02:58 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 02:58 AM BdST
When the world is fighting a new coronavirus outbreak tooth and nail, some analysts and businesses believe the outbreak in China may augur well for Bangladesh’s economy by boosting its dipping exports.
The risk of escalation of a conflict in the Middle East following the recent US killing of a top Iranian military commander in Iraq had snuffed out Bangladesh’s chances for a turnaround in export earnings after a slight growth in December following a four-month decline.
Now the coronavirus outbreak may force the US, European countries and others to divert readymade garment orders to Bangladesh, the second largest apparel exporter after China.
“No country will buy goods from China for many more days in this situation. The orders destined for China may come to Bangladesh in that case. It may cast off the shadow from our export earnings,” Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute, told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
Rubana Huq, the president of the association of entrepreneurs of the largest exporting sector readymade garment, believes so.
The effect will be “temporary”, she added.
The outbreak, however, has come as a blow to some big retailers because they had to shut down stores in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rubana, the BGMEA chief pointed out.
“Sales are expected to drop and therefore sourcing of products may also decrease,” she said.
“On the other hand, some immediate orders from China will be shifted. And major contenders are Vietnam, Cambodia and maybe Bangladesh, if fortune favours us. But this is temporary,” the BGMEA chief said.
Bangladesh exported goods worth $19.3 billion in the first half of 2019-20 with a 5.84 percent drop year-on-year and missing the target by 12.77 percent.
Mansur also warned that a pandemic outbreak of the virus across the world, or a further spread in China, will bring the global economy, including Bangladesh’s, it its knees.
“Because every country has trade relations with China,” he said.
The new virus has claimed over 300 lives with the first death outside China reported on Sunday.
“Now everything depends on how bad the situation will get,” Mansur said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt announces 15pc incentives on rice export
- Policymakers fret over global growth risks from China virus outbreak
- Britain's bankers told more sleep could improve behaviour
- Bank directors alone have borrowed Tk 1.73 trillion
- Nearly half a billion people affected by insufficient paid work: ILO
- State companies allowed to deposit up to 50% of surplus funds in private banks
- World's richest 2,000 people hold more than poorest 4.6bn combined: Oxfam
- Heavy bank borrowings driving Bangladesh economy towards turmoil, warn analysts
- New ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa assumes office
- China renews its ‘Belt and Road’ push for global sway
Most Read
- Awami League’s Taposh, Atiqul take early lead in Dhaka mayor elections
- Condition of Bangladesh quarantine camp for Wuhan returnees raises fears of infection
- Eight Bangladeshi evacuees from China’s Wuhan hospitalised in Dhaka
- Tamim becomes second Bangladeshi triple centurion in first class cricket
- BNP calls shutdown for Sunday over alleged irregularities in city polls
- Bangladesh halts visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals amid coronavirus fears
- Awami League’s ‘boat’ sails to easy win in Dhaka city polls amid dismal turnout
- China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus epidemic
- Beijing’s old habits kept world in dark as an epidemic grew
- Councillor hopeful Daisy Sarwar 'assaulted' by rival candidate's men at voting centre