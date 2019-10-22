BEZA launches One Stop Service Centre
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2019 03:27 AM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 03:27 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority or BEZA has opened an extensive One-Stop Service Centre to provide investors with all necessary administrative assistance and services under one roof.
Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's adviser for private industry and investment, launched service centre via video call at the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Monday. He urged BEZA to fucus on gaining the confidence of its stakeholders.
Located in BEZA's head offices in Karwan Bazar, the OSS centre will provide access to 107 business-related services from 14 ministries and departments.
Addressing BEZA officials, Salman said: "It's not enough to establish law or institutions, rather the focus should be on changing people's mindset by earning their trust. People's trust must be earned through the service."
He also reminded everyone of the shortcomings of the one stop service centre launched under the erstwhile Privatisation Commission.
"At one point, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision of a 'digital Bangladesh' was ridiculed. The plans to transform the country from low income to middle income was criticised. Many including noted economists came out to criticise the prime minister for approving the quick rental power centre under the economic reforms plan," recalled Salman.
"But these have now come to fruition and have cemented the people's trust in the prime minister's leadership and proficiency."
In Bangladesh, investors have to go through a cumbersome process to start a business which involves getting clearances from different departments and can take years to complete.
In a bid to ease the process, the One Stop Service Act was passed in 2018. Under the new legal framework, all investment-related permits can be gained in a day.
