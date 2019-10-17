Home > Economy

Bangladesh signs MoU with Saudi Arabian ACWA Power for 3,600MW plant

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Oct 2019 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 10:02 PM BdST

Saudi Arabian company ACWA Power has offered to build a gas-run plant capable of generating 3,600 megawatt electricity in Bangladesh which could potentially see the folirm invest as much as $2.5 billion.

The Riyadh-based firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bangladesh Power Development Board for a feasibility study on the project.

It will search for a possible location of the project under the MoU signed in Dhaka on Thursday.

ACWA Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan and PDB Chairman Khaled Mahmud signed the MoU.

Prime Minister’s Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu and Power Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, among others, were also present.

The Saudi firm is eager to invest $2.5 billion in the Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas or RLNG-based combined cycle power plant, according to state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

ACWA expects to start the investment within 2020, according to its Chairman  Abunayyan.  

The study on technical and financial feasibilities of the project will start 'shortly' and a power purchase agreement be struck within six months, he said.

ACWA will also co-build a $500 million LNG terminal in Bangladesh with Saudi oil giant Aramco, he added.

Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman speaking at an event at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday marking the signing of an MoU between Bangladesh Power Development Board and Saudi Arabian firm ACWA Power for a 3,600MW power plant. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Salman Rahman said the investments were discussed with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Saudi visit two months before the last general election in December.

“The talks have come to fruition in a short time,” he said.

He advised the PDB and ACWA officials to start working on the MoU without limiting it to papers only.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh ranks above India on hunger index

Govt approves 2 metro rail projects

Entity on cards to manage radioactive waste

(L-R) Chairman of National Assembly of Nepal Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, China's President Xi Jinping, Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun, look on as Xi Jinping is about to leave, wrapping up his two-day visit to Nepal, in Kathmandu on October 13, 2019. Prakash Mathema/Pool via REUTERS

Nepal pushes to end dependency on India

Bangladesh will miss GDP growth target: WB

Bangladesh slips in global competitiveness

8m exited poverty in six years: WB

Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman addressing a discussion organised by FBCCI on Bangladesh's achievements in the power sector and best use of electricity for robust economic growth at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

No achievement has been easy: Salman F Rahman

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.