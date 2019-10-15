Home > Economy

Govt approves two more metro rail projects worth Tk 938bn

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Oct 2019 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 06:15 PM BdST

The government has greenlit two more projects to expand the metro rail network in the capital.

Under the projects, two mass rapid transit lines spanning across the Airport-Kamalapur station, Natun Bazar-Purbachal Depot and the Hemayetpur-Vatara route, will be established.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the projects which are worth about Tk 938 billion.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Entity on cards to manage radioactive waste

(L-R) Chairman of National Assembly of Nepal Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, China's President Xi Jinping, Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun, look on as Xi Jinping is about to leave, wrapping up his two-day visit to Nepal, in Kathmandu on October 13, 2019. Prakash Mathema/Pool via REUTERS

Nepal pushes to end dependency on India

Bangladesh will miss GDP growth target: WB

Bangladesh slips in global competitiveness

8m exited poverty in six years: WB

Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman addressing a discussion organised by FBCCI on Bangladesh's achievements in the power sector and best use of electricity for robust economic growth at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

No achievement has been easy: Salman F Rahman

Hasina emphasises long-term interests

Don’t lose incentives on remittance: Kamal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.