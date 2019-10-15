Govt approves two more metro rail projects worth Tk 938bn
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2019 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 06:15 PM BdST
The government has greenlit two more projects to expand the metro rail network in the capital.
Under the projects, two mass rapid transit lines spanning across the Airport-Kamalapur station, Natun Bazar-Purbachal Depot and the Hemayetpur-Vatara route, will be established.
More to follow
