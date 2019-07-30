Germany to provide €200 million to Bangladesh for development projects
Published: 30 Jul 2019 08:08 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 08:08 PM BdST
Germany will provide 200 million euros to Bangladesh for development projects in different sectors.
Two bilateral agreements were signed on Tuesday to that end.
Of the total funds, 172 million euros will be available as financial cooperation and 28 million euros for technical cooperation.
Economic Relations Secretary Monowar Ahmed and German Ambassador Peter Fahrenholtz signed the agreements.
The projects under the agreements are:
a) Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency: 156 million EUR of which 89.5 million EUR will support renewable energies
b) Climate Change Adaptation in Urban Areas: 26 million EUR
c) Textile sector: 7.5 million EUR
d) Water Resource Management Dhaka: 4.5 million EUR as technical cooperation complementing an earlier loan agreement of 90 million EUR for the Saidabad III Water Treatment Plant
e) Sundarbans Mangrove Management Plan: 4 million EUR
f) Study and Expert Fund: 2 million EUR
Germany has been providing financial and technical assistance for the development of Bangladesh since 1972, which amounts today to a total of over 3 billion euros, according to the embassy here in Dhaka.
