Bangladesh, China sign five deals on power during Hasina’s visit
Reazul Bashar from Beijing bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2019 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 05:17 PM BdST
Dhaka has signed five deals with Beijing to improve power transmission and distribution systems in Bangladesh.
The agreements were signed after the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of People on Thursday.
Dhaka Power Distribution Company or DPDC will receive $1.4 billion and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh or PGCB over $280 million under the agreements.
Bangladesh will get over $70 million under another agreement on economic and technical cooperation, according to officials of the Economic Relations Division.
FIVE DEALS
# Framework agreement of expansion and strengthening of power system network under DPDC
# Government concessional loan agreement of expansion and strengthening of power system network under DPDC area project
# Preferential buyer's credit loan agreement of expansion and strengthening of power system network under DPDC area project
# Framework agreement of power grid network strengthening project under PGCB project
# Agreement on economic and technical cooperation between Bangladesh and China
