Japan signs $2.5bn in official development assistance for Bangladesh

The agreement was signed in Tokyo on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

It is the 40th ODA to be signed between the two countries.

The funds under the new ODA will be used to implement the Matarbari Port Development project, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line 1), Foreign Direct Investment Development Project (II), Energy Efficiency and Conservation Promotion Financing Project (Phase-2), and Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project (V).