Home > Economy

Bangladesh signs deal with Siemens for 3,600MW power plant

  Reazul Bashar from Munich,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Feb 2019 03:52 AM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2019 03:52 AM BdST

Bangladesh’s North-West Power Generation Company has signed an initial deal with Siemens AG of Germany to build an LNG-based power plant in Patuakhali’s Payra.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, witnessed the signing at the Sheraton hotel in the city on Friday, Foreign Secretary M Shahidul Haque told the media.

Joe Kaeser, the global president and CEO of Siemens AG, was also present.

In 2017, the two firms signed a memorandum of understanding for the 3,600 megawatt plant, which will be the largest in the country.

The estimated cost of the project is $2.8 billion, 80 percent of which is expected to come from loans and rest will remain as equity.

After the signing, Power Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus told bdnews24.com that the deal was about appointment of contractor and import of liquefied natural gas, or LNG.

The power plant will have three 1,200MW units. The signing ceremony was told that a survey was under way to check how the imported LNG will be brought to the plant.

The Bangladesh government has a series of large infrastructure projects in Payra, including a port and economic zone for the development of the country's southern region.

MEETING WITH VERIDOS CEO

Hasina also held a meeting with Hans Wolfgang Kunz, the CEO of Veridos GmbH, at the hotel.

Veridos is implementing an e-passport project in Bangladesh.

Veriods hopes to start handing the passports in June 2019, according to Foreign Secretary Shahidul.

“Such advanced technology is being used in making these passports that only two countries will have these – Bangladesh and Germany,” the secretary said.

The Veridos CEO also expressed keenness to work in Bangladesh’s data security and other sectors, he added.

Bangladesh signed a MoU on the e-passport project with Veridos during Hasina’s February 2017 visit to Germany.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt sugar mills owe farmers Tk 2.5bn

Elevated Expressway by 2020: Quader

BB asked to report loan default info

The construction of the metrorail from Uttara to Motijheel is under way in full swing. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Metrorail by 2022: JICA

Investment sector remains stagnant

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman hold a meeting with business and industries representatives at the National Economic Council's conference room in Dhaka on Thursday.

Kamal wants NBR to set own target

Policy eased to show less loan default

Kamal sounds tough on loan defaulters

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.