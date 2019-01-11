Bangladesh will astonish the world in next five years: LGRD Minister Tajul
Kazi Enamul Haq, Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2019 23:01 BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST
New LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam has pledged to take the benefits of development to rural areas saying Bangladesh will spring a surprise on the world in the next five years.
He made the comments on Friday in a short address to his supporters during his first visit to Cumilla’s Manoharganj, his constituency, after taking oath as minister.
Tajul said he had already started working together with the secretaries and the other government functionaries to achieve the target of establishing a developed Bangladesh.
“If Allah wills, the next five years will be amazing for the Bengali nation and of astonishing the world. We will take all the benefits of developed life to the rural areas,” he said.
The minister said he believes there is no alternative to developing the rural areas for establishing a developed Bangladesh.
A garment sector entrepreneur, Tajul is the vice-president of the Awami League’s Cumilla District (South) unit.
This is the first time Hasina has chosen him as minister, that too for the powerful local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry.
Elected four times from the Cumilla-9 seat consisted of Monoharganj and Laksham, Tajul headed the parliamentary standing committee on the energy, power and mineral resources in the past five years.
The Awami League government earned praise for its development efforts in the past 10 years but also criticisms for inequalities. The party pledged to take the advantages of development to the rural areas. It also hopes to improve the country to a middle-income one by 2021 and a developed nation by 2041.
Tajul said the party would never deviate from these goals. “Bangladesh will be a country like Hong Kong and Singapore. And we will never deviate from this goal until Sheikh Hasina’s leadership continues,” he said.
