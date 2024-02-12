IMF's Georgieva 'very confident' on soft landing, sees rate cuts coming

The International Monetary Fund is now "very confident" the global economy will see a soft landing, its managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday, adding that interest rates would start coming down around mid year.

"We are very confident that the world economy is now poised for this soft landing we have been dreaming for," after some of the sharpest interest rate hikes in decades, Georgieva said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

On the prospect of interest rates being cut in leading economies like the United States, she added: "I expect to see by mid-year interest rates going in the direction inflation has been going on for the last year."