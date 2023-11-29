Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

"All centrally contracted and domestic contracted players, for all of them, the priority is Pakistan," former captain Hafeez told reporters on Tuesday.

"The point of offering it (contract) to the 20-25 players ... is to make sure they are available to play," he said.

"Now there is a parallel option in the form of leagues and we experienced this in the Asia Cup and World Cup.

"There was talk of fatigue, or players were getting injured because their workloads were too much, or not performing as they should."

Hafeez is part of a new team management that was put in place after Pakistan failed to make the semi-finals of this year's 50-overs World Cup in India.