Aggressive Rohit ready to adapt in pursuit of World Cup glory

Rohit Sharma's explosive batting has unsettled opponents during India's 10-match winning streak at the World Cup, but the skipper said on Saturday he would rein himself in if the team need a different approach in the final against Australia.

Rohit has scored 550 runs in the tournament - including 354 in the first 10 overs of matches - but the powerful right-hander has shown he can drop anchor too, as he did in his 101-ball 87 against England after India slipped to 40-3 inside 12 overs.

"Before the start of the World Cup, I wanted to play in a certain manner. I had no idea if it's going to come off... what if it doesn't? I had plans for both," Rohit told reporters in a packed press conference room ahead of Sunday's final.

"For me what's important is because I start the innings, there's a bit of freedom to go and express myself. But in that game against England I had to change my game a bit once we lost a few wickets. I'm prepared to do that as well.

"That's what the experienced player needs to do. You can't just think you have to play one way. You have to adapt quickly knowing the situations that are there in front of you. I'm prepared to do whatever I feel is right for the team."