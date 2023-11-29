Namibia book T20 World Cup slot with win over Tanzania

Namibia booked their spot in next year's T20 World Cup after their fifth consecutive victory in the Africa region qualifier confirmed a top-two finish for the Eagles.

Namibia, captained by Gerhard Erasmus, had begun their campaign with a comprehensive victory against Zimbabwe and they downed Tanzania by 58 runs on Tuesday to ensure a top-two finish with a match to spare.

Namibia qualified for the Super 12 stage in their T20 World Cup debut in 2021 but could not advance beyond the first group stage in Australia last year.