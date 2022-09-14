    বাংলা

    Australia's Starc, Marsh and Stoinis rested for India T20 tour

    The three-match 20-over tour starts in Mohali on Sept 21 before heading to Nagpur and Hyderabad.

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 12:13 PM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 12:13 PM

    Cricket Australia said on Wednesday that paceman Mitchell Starc and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis will miss the T20 tour of India with "low level" injuries.

    Marsh (ankle), Stoinis (side) and Starc (knee) will be replaced by Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott in the squad, CA said in a statement.

    Selectors felt that with three games in six days across the three Indian cities, the trio were best served remaining home to prepare for Australia's defence of their T20 World Cup title on home soil, CA said.

    The T20 World Cup starts on Oct. 16.

    T20I Cricket
