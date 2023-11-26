Kolkata let Shakib, Litton go as Mustafizur drafts into Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders have let Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Kumer Das go ahead of the next Indian Premier League competition, while Delhi Capitals roped in Mustafizur Rahman.

The teams were supposed to submit a list of their players on Sunday which was released by ESPNcricinfo.

Last season, Kolkata bought Shakib in the auction for 15 million rupees but the allrounder then stepped aside.