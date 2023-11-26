Kolkata let Shakib, Litton go as Mustafizur drafts into Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders have let Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Kumer Das go ahead of the next Indian Premier League competition, while Delhi Capitals roped in Mustafizur Rahman.
The teams were supposed to submit a list of their players on Sunday which was released by ESPNcricinfo.
Last season, Kolkata bought Shakib in the auction for 15 million rupees but the allrounder then stepped aside.
Shakib played 71 IPL matches across nine editions, registering 793 runs with a strike rate of 124.49 at 19.83 average in 52 innings. The southpaw bagged 63 wickets in 70 innings with an economy rate of 7.44, winning two titles with Kolkata.
Mustafizur played with Delhi the past two editions as well. In 2022, he played eight matches and snared as many wickets. In this year’s edition, he was in the playing eleven only twice where he took one wicket.
He also appeared for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in other editions of the competition.
Litton was drafted by Kolkata for the first time for 4 million rupees last year. The Bangladesh opener was featured in only one game when he scored 4 runs.