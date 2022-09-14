Australia have ready replacements for T20 skipper Finch: Hazlewood

Australia have experienced T20 players ready to slot in "seamlessly" in place of captain Aaron Finch if required for the World Cup, paceman Josh Hazlewood said on Wednesday.

Under pressure and out of form with the bat, Finch's place in the team is under scrutiny ahead of Australia's World Cup title defence on home soil.

Team mates and selector George Bailey have backed Finch to dig himself out of his form slump and lead the team at the global tournament but Hazlewood stopped short of describing the opener's captaincy as essential.

Asked how difficult it would be for Australia to have a new captain for the World Cup, Hazlewood said the team had senior players ready to step up.

"All teams at the moment really feel like they're quite senior and there's a lot of guys who sort of take the leadership upon themselves when they're out there in the middle doing their chosen skill," he told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.